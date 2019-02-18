UP varsities to have annual, semester examinations in last week of Feb

The annual and semester examinations in state universities will begin in the last week of February, has said.

In a statement issued by the UP government, Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of higher education, said, "The annual and semester examinations in various universities in the state will begin in the last week of February. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the examinations are held transparently, and free of cheating in a fair and systematic manner." He said instructions have been issued to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and vice-chancellors in this regard.

Instructions have been issued to form a multi-level mobile task forces in this regard across the state.

Every examination room should have at least two CCTV cameras installed for monitoring. Instructions were also issued to install CCTVs at the entrance of the centres.

Recorder is also mandatory at the examination halls, and the video should be saved for future reference, the said.

