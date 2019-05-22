Eight injured in blast along LoC

-
Eight Army personnel were injured in a blast during a training exercise along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Wednesday, officials said.
Officials had earlier stated that an Army personnel was killed in the blast that took place during handling of explosives but later said he was in a critical condition.
The injured have been hospitalised.
Further details are awaited.
