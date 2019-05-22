Assam Rifles and Coast Guard sign Charter of Affiliation

The and the Indian Coast on Wednesday signed a 'Charter of Affiliation' to utilise each other's assets for operational training, sports and adventure.

Assam Riffles Lt Gen and Indian Coast represented their respective forces at the signing ceremony at the here.

"Affiliation has been carried out between 3rd (Naga Hills) Battalion of and the Indian Coast Ship 'Shaurya'," Sangwan said, after the historic signing, a first affiliation among paramilitary forces.

He said the initiative will facilitate greater understanding of operational ethos, sharing of best practices from each other, building camaraderie and utilization of one another's assets for training, sports and adventure.

According to the Assam Riffles DG, "The Indian Coast Guard has immense technological advantage in using technology to guard frontiers along the sea while Assam Riffles has got specialization in jungle warfare, mountain warfare and conventional operations."



He said the Assam Riffles is looking forward to get some exposures on technology and put it to use in the borders along the Indo- border which the force is guarding.

"We will also get to see their perspective of national security and how do we see it. Since both are border guarding forces, the nation should benefit," he said.

Earlier, the DG announced that five personnel of the Assam Riffles will be taken on board for international exposure very soon after the pact was signed.

