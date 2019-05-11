Eight LS seats in West Bengal to go to polls in sixth phase

Eight constituencies spread across five districts in will go to polls in the sixth phase of on Sunday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the and Front constituents - the CPI(M), the CPI and the AIFB - are the main contenders in the eight seats, where the fate of 83 candidates will be decided by a 1,33,69,749-strong electorate.

In this phase, polling will be held in Jangal Mahal - the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, which used to be a Maoist hotbed, during the erstwhile

To ensure free and fair polling in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) constituencies, the will deploy a total of 770 companies of central forces, which will cover almost 100 per cent of the 15,428 polling booths, EC officials said.

All the eight seats covering four Jangal Mahal districts and East Midnapore, will see mostly a four-cornered contest between the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the and Front.

The Bankura seat will witness a triangular fight because the did not put up any candidate there.

The campaign saw poll meetings by Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, BJP Amit Shah, Congress Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and supremo Mamata Banerjee and her counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu.

Banerjee also participated in a number of roadshows.

In the Tamluk seat, the BJP has fielded Siddhartha against sitting The Left Front constituent CPI(M) has nominated Sk Ibrahim Ali, while the Congress has nominated Lakshman Seth, who was earlier in CPI(M).

In Kanthi, is contesting against BJP's Dr debasis Samanta. The Congress has nominated Deepak Kumar Das and the CPI(M) nominated

In the Ghatal seat, TMC's sitting candidate ( Dev), will lock horns with BJP's Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS The Congress has nominated and Front constituent CPI has nominated

In the Jhargram (ST) seat, TMC's (Tudu) will contest against Kunar Hembram of BJP. The Congress has fielded Jageswar Hembram and the CPI(M)'s candidate is Deblina Hembram.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia is TMC's candidate from the Medinipur seat and he is contesting against BJP's state The Congress has nominated Sambhunath Chattopadhyay, while the Left Front constituent CPI has fielded Biplab Bhatta.

In Purulia, sitting of the TMC will contest against BJP's Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. The Left Front constituent (AIFB) has nominated Bir Singh Mahato and the Congress has fielded Nepal Mahato.

In Bankura, TMC's Subrata Mukherjee will contest against Dr of the BJP. The CPI(M) has fielded Amiya Patra.

This seat will witness a triangular contest.

Shyamal Santra of the TMC will contest from Bishnupur (SC) seat against BJP's The CPI(M) has nominated and the Congress has fielded Narayan Chandra Khan from there.

Besides observers and expenditure observers, the poll panel has, for the first time, deployed a special police

In another first, VVPATs will be used in all the polling booths along with the EVMs, EC sources said.

