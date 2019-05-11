Light rain predicted for Saturday

Delhiites are likely to get some relief from the scorching heat on Saturday as the has forecast light rains.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, a said.

Humidity was recorded at 52 per cent.

The has forecast light rains along with thunderstorm for the day.

A moderate dust storm hit parts of the national capital on Friday evening providing relief to Delhiites from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)