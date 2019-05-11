JUST IN
Light rain predicted for Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhiites are likely to get some relief from the scorching heat on Saturday as the weatherman has forecast light rains.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Humidity was recorded at 52 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast light rains along with thunderstorm for the day.

A moderate dust storm hit parts of the national capital on Friday evening providing relief to Delhiites from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 11:11 IST

