Eight sugar mills in UP's Muzaffarnagar produce record sugar

Eight sugar mills in the district have together produced a record 115.28 lakh quintals of sugar, said an official on Saturday.

District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi said the mills crushed a total of 992 lakh quintals of cane to produce 10 per cent of the state's total sugar production this season.

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed functioning of sugar mills during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to facilitate farmers.

Sugar mills in Khatoli, Mansurpur, Budhana, Titawi, Tohana, Morna, Khaikheri and Tikola have continued crushing work during lockdown The crushing will continue till there are crops in the fields, Dwivedi said.

