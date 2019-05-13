Priyanka offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in MP

Vadra on Monday offered prayers at the famous here as she kicked off her campaign for the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

She later also held a roadshow to campaign for the candidate from Ujjain Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 19.

Kamal Nath, former Union and other party leaders accompanied her to the temple.

" offered prayers for over an hour at the temple after which she held a roadshow here. The response to her roadshow was overwhelming," state told

The Congress has fielded former MLA Babulal Malviya against BJP nominee from the Ujjain seat,



After the roadshow, Gandhi will go to where she will address an election meeting, Oza said.

The Congress will later go to where she will hold another roadshow in the evening, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)