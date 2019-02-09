JUST IN
Health Ministry sends 2 teams to Gujarat, Punjab to assist states in containing swine flu
Ellen Page slams Chris Pratt for supporting 'infamously anti-LGBTQ church'

Actor Ellen Page has called out "Guardians of the Galaxy" series star Chris Pratt for attending an "infamously anti-LGBTQ" church.

Pratt, who identifies as a non-denominational Christian, recently appeared "The Late Show" where he told host Stephen Colbert about a recent fast he did through his church, Hillsong.

The church had infamously made headlines in 2015 after it said that it does not support the LGBTQ lifestyle.

According to Variety, Hillsong's global pastor Brian Houston had said that he "holds to traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles and gay marriage" and "God's word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman".

Page, who came out as gay in 2014 and is married to choreographer Emma Portner, took to Twitter to slam Pratt and Hillsong.

"Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?" she wrote.

A number of other Christian celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, are also closely associated with Hillsong. The church was founded in Australia but now has locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

