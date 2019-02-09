Top BJP leaders behind attempts to topple Kar govt: Cong

The on Saturday alleged that top central BJP leaders were behind the move to topple the government and said it would rake up the issue in Parliament next week.

Against the backdrop of an audio tape in which state BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA with an offer of Rs 10 crore, the also urged to take suo motu cognisance of claims that top BJP leaders can "manage" judiciary.

Addressing a press conference here, leaders KC Venugopal and alleged and were involved in attempts to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in

"The is being destabilised by the national government," Venugopal alleged.

"Since Yeddyurappa is heard saying that will manage judges, the CJI should take suo motu cognisance of attempts to defame the judiciary," Surjewala said.

He said the party will rake up the issue in Parliament on Monday. The Budget Session is presently on and would conclude on February 13.

The purported audio tape was made public by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday.

Surjewala said the needs to reply as to how the BJP managed Rs 450 crore to "buy" 20 MLAs and allegedly "feed" the

"Did the money come from the BJP, the PMO or elsewhere ... Which deal did it come from," he asked in an apparent reference to the Rafale jet deal. He asked whether anti-corruption laws would be applied on those behind alleged attempts to topple the government in Karnataka.

"Will the CBI and the ED raid Yeddyurappa? If not then it will become clear that and are behind (the alleged topple move) it," said Surjewala.

