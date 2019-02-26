Ellen Pompeo's husband reveals why he stopped watching 'Grey's Anatomy'

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo's husband, has revealed he quit watching the hit medical drama as his wife's romantic scenes made him feel "awkward".

Ivery said Pompeo's character, Dr currently has a new lover in Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr - someone he knows in real life.

"There was a time back in the day that I watched it a lot, but then I didn't know if she had a lover," he told

"I would say I'm not jealous. I'm really confident. But it's awkward. She's acting, but now she's got this new lover, which I know him, Giacomo. He's a great guy. I actually like him. And to be honest, I haven't watched those scenes because I feel like it can be awkward," he added.

Pompeo, who leads the one of the longest-running TV dramas, is also attached as The made her directorial debut on the 13th season of the show (episode 18).

"Grey's Anatomy" is currently in its season 15.

