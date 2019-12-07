JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Saudi Aramco to be worth more than $2 trillion soon, says minister
Business Standard

Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet about cave expert

The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth

AFP | PTI  |  Los Angeles 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was cleared of defamation on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver "pedo guy".

The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth.

Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages from the tech billionaire.
First Published: Sat, December 07 2019. 04:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU