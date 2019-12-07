Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet about cave expert

-
ALSO READ
Facing defamation, Musk says he is short on cash, despite $20-bn net worth
'Unaffordable taxes': Musk makes it clear Tesla cars aren't coming to India
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to testify in defamation case over 'pedo guy' tweet
Tesla CEO Musk faces defamation case for calling Thai cave diver 'pedo guy'
Elon Musk outlines plans for vehicle he expects to take humans to Mars
-
Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was cleared of defamation on Friday by a jury in Los Angeles over a tweet in which he labeled a British caver "pedo guy".
The jury deliberated less than an hour before ruling in favor of Musk and clearing him of any liability in the high-profile case that pitted him against Vernon Unsworth.
Unsworth had sought $190 million in damages from the tech billionaire.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU