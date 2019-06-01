Elton John, 'Rocketman' team criticise censoring of LGBTQ scenes in Russia

Music icon John and team behind "Rocketman" on Saturday expressed their strong disapproval over the of LGBTQ-related scenes from the film's screenings in

According to The Guardian, at least five minutes of footage, including scenes involving kissing and sex between John (Taron Egerton) and his one-time and lover, (Richard Madden), has been censored.

In a statement, posted on John's official page, the and the filmmakers said, "We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor 'Rocketman' for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today.

" have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton's extraordinary life, warts and all. That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people," it added.

The team said it believes in "building bridges and open dialogue" and will continue to push for the "breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world".

