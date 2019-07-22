Embarrassing, shameful: America Ferrera on 'send her back' chants

America Ferrera has slammed the chants of "send her back" at a President Donald Trump rally recently, calling the incident "embarrassing and shameful".

The slogans were targeted at Democratic representative Ilhan Omar earlier this week at the event, which saw Trump mock congresswomen from the opposition.

"It's devastating and shocking and embarrassing and shameful," Ferrera told Variety.

The Emmy-winning actor, who has been vocal on the issues of immigration and racism, said to reach a solution, identifying the problem is the first step.

"All of these issues have been there under the surface and they're boiling up and it's really hard to face and look at.

"But in order to solve the problem we have to be aware that the problem is there. I think we're at a point where people are having to reckon with the reality of where we are at," Ferrera said.

At the rally, the POTUS had lashed out against the women of colour with liberal views -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Except others, Omar wasn't born in the US and came to the country as a child after fleeing Somalia with her family.

"Tonight I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down.

"They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, 'Hey if you don't like it, let 'em leave, let 'em leave'," Trump told the crowd in North Carolina.

This channelled the prez supporters to raise "send her back" slogans.

Omar responded to the chants on Wednesday night with a series of tweets, including one quoting Maya Angelou's defiant poem, "Still I Rise."



Trump also hit back at the congresswomen on Sunday on Twitter and told them to "go back" where they came from, causing another uproar amid his stand on racism and immigration.

