Telangana: Man unveils 6-feet-statue of US President on his birthday

A young man from Konnea village here unveiled a six feet statue of the on the occasion of the latter's birthday on June 14.

Bussa Krishna, who unveiled the statue, said he will offer prayers to the statue every day. He also performed 'Abhishek' of the statue with milk today.

"I will offers prayers to the statue and adore the statue every day on equal footing," he said.

Krishna said he has been impressed by for his straightforwardness.

He has also been admiring Trump's photo for the past three years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)