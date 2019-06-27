Eminem's estranged father dead at 67

Eminem's estranged father, Mathers, has died. He was 67.

Mathers, who went by the name Bruce, reportedly died near Fort Wayne, after a heart attack at his home, reported TMZ.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall III, had a well-documented, troubled history with his father, whom the has said he never met.

The Grammy-winning artiste's hit tracks "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" were inspired from their estranged relationship.

According to Debbie Nelson, Eminem's mother, she and Bruce separated shortly after the singer's birth in 1972. The mother-son duo settled in with her family while Bruce moved to where he had two other kids.

has said in interviews, as a child, he wrote letters to his father but they always came back "return to sender".

In 2001, Bruce published a letter addressed to in a newspaper explaining his side of the story, that Debbie didn't let the father-son reconnect.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)