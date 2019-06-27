JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PNB fraud: Swiss authorities freeze 4 bank accounts of Nirav Modi, sister

Neanderthals used resin 'glue' to craft stone tools: Study
Business Standard

Eminem's estranged father dead at 67

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Rap god Eminem's estranged father, Marshall Bruce Mathers, has died. He was 67.

Mathers, who went by the name Bruce, reportedly died near Fort Wayne, Indiana after a heart attack at his home, reported TMZ.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, had a well-documented, troubled history with his father, whom the rapper has said he never met.

The Grammy-winning artiste's hit tracks "My Name Is" and "Cleanin' Out My Closet" were inspired from their estranged relationship.

According to Debbie Nelson, Eminem's mother, she and Bruce separated shortly after the singer's birth in 1972. The mother-son duo settled in Detroit with her family while Bruce moved to California where he had two other kids.

Eminem has said in interviews, as a child, he wrote letters to his father but they always came back "return to sender".

In 2001, Bruce published a letter addressed to Eminem in a newspaper explaining his side of the story, that Debbie didn't let the father-son reconnect.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU