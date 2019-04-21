Eminem celebrates 11 years of sobriety

American has been sober for over a decade now. The marked 11 years of sobriety by sharing a picture with his fans.

Celebrating the milestone, the 46-year-old posted a picture on his account of the medallion he received for being sober for 11 years. He wrote alongside the photo, "11 years - still not afraid."

The medallion is stamped with the Roman numeral for 11, "XI," and the words "Unity," "Service" and " "

Marshall Mathers, popularly known by his stage name Eminem, acknowledged while sharing a picture on the photo-sharing application.

sought treatment for his addiction to prescription medications including Vicodin, Valium, and Ambien following a nearly-fatal methadone overdose in 2007, reported Billboard.

He has been vocal about his journey in his music as well including his that followed --2009's studio album titled 'Relapse' and 2010's 'Recovery' and 'Arose' song of 2017's Revival, which is a vulnerable meditation on his overdose.

"Things are a little more calm for me now," said in 2013 when he discussed his progress with Billboard.

"There was a time when everything was kind of flying by the seat of my pants and I kind of didn't know what was happening to my life. That certainly did get the best of me, with drugs and the pressure of all that shit," he added.

Stating that he still loves music, he said, "I'm at a different point now, but I still want to rap with the same and intensity and passion as before because, at the end of the day, this is what I love."

On top of crediting his sobriety to his daughter and his two adopted daughters, Lainey and Whitney, he added that he replaced "addiction with exercise," reported People.

"When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober. Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect," the rapper told as cited by People.

Eminem added, "It's easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that's good for them."

The rapper released his last studio album in 2018 titled 'Kamikaze'.

