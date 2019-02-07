Eminent Sikh American Gurinder Singh Khalsa announces entry into politics in US

Eminent Indian-American philanthropist and Khalsa, who was recently conferred with the prestigious award for his campaign that forced the authorities in the US to change their policy towards of the Sikh community, has announced his decision to enter electoral politics in

Indianapolis-based Khalsa, 45 on Wednesday announced that he will run for "An interest in public policy based on my past experiences along with the desire to give back to my community are among the prevailing factors as to my decision to run for office," Singh told his supporters in

A resident of the Fishers community in for over a decade, Khalsa is a prominent business leader, and philanthropist who has worked with public service leaders and organisations across the state and nation.

"I want to be a part of giving back through public service," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Asked why he decided now was the time to run for council, Singh responded, "I have met many trailblazers who have made a difference in the lives of others through their work in public service."



"My experience in business operations and the ability to bring a new voice to the table as we strive for forward-thinking visions and goals for the community will be an asset for Fishers," he added.

Singh said he desires to invest in the very community that provided him with the same opportunities which have contributed to his success as a

"I desire to invest my time in Fishers - working towards collaborating with others as we address the fast-paced growth of our community and inspiring others to get involved with the community, as well," Singh said.

"My values center on the growth of our community and the voice of our community," he reiterated.

Last month, Khalsa received the prestigious award because of his courage and integrity displayed in May 2007 when he was asked to remove his while attempting to board a flight in Buffalo,

Following this incident, he worked towards bringing the issue to the attention of the US Congress, which later resulted in headgear policies being changed in airports nationwide.

As a result, can now wear their through airport security in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)