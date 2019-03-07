Emission fiasco: NGT slaps Rs 500 crore fine on Volkswagen

The Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 500 crore on German auto major for damaging the environment through the use of "cheat device" in its diesel in

A bench headed by NGT Justice directed the carmaker to deposit the amount within two months.

The green panel on November 16, 2018 had said that use of 'cheat device' by in diesel in leads to inference of environmental damage and had directed it to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the (CPCB).

It had also constituted a joint team of representatives of the CPCB, Ministry of Heavy Industries, (ARAI) and Engineering Research Institute, which had recommended Rs 171.34-crore fine on as "health damages" for causing air pollution in due to excess nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by Ailawadi, a school teacher, and a few others seeking ban on the sale of Volkswagen vehicles for alleged violation of emission norms.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)