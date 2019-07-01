Enact separate law to curb mob lynching: Maha MLA

A demand for a separate law to punish those involved in mob lynching was raised Monday in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Raising the issue, Congress MLA Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan cited recent incidents of violence against Dalits and Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh over various issues.

"Maharashtra is a progressive state and such incidents shouldn't be allowed to happen here. Hence, a separate law to curb this menace must be enacted," Khan said.

Backing Khan, AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan said mob lynching was a cause of concern and demanded strict against the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)