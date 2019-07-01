Singareni produces 17 mn tonnes of coal during April-June

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has registered 17.3 per cent growth in coal production during the first three months of the current fiscal (2019-20) at 17.1 million tonnes compared to 14.6 million tonnes in the year ago period.

According to an official release Monday, 5.71 million tonnes of coal was produced in June compared to the same period last year where nearly five tonnes was produced registering 15.1 per cent growth.

Similarly 5.6 million tonnes of coal was transported last month when compared to 5.2 million tonnes in the same period last year thus achieving a growth of 4.7 per cent, it said.

The Singareni Thermal Power plant achieved 94.81 per cent PLF (plant load factor) in June with 819.75 million units of power production.

The two units of the plant produced 2437.38 million units of power of which 2299.58 million units was supplied to the grid for the State's use during the first three months of the current fiscal.

