Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Shopian

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in the Narwani area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation on Friday morning, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches of the area, the militants fired upon them, he added.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The gunfight was going on and there were no reports so far of any casualties on either side, he added.

Further details were awaited, the police official said.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 09:00 IST

