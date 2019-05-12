JUST IN
England edge out Pakistan in 2nd ODI

AFP  |  Southampton 

England just did enough to beat Pakistan by 12 runs in the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday as they took a 1-0 in the five-match series World Cup hosts England, top of the ODI rankings, made 373 for three with Jos Buttler hitting 110 not out.

But Pakistan, thanks mainly to opener Fakhar Zaman's 138, stayed in the hunt before a target of 19 off the last over, bowled by Chris Woakes, proved just beyond them as they finished on 361 for seven.

The series, which started with Wednesday's no-result washout at The Oval, continues in Bristol on Tuesday.

