England opt to field against Australia

England won the toss and opted to field against Australia in their World Cup clash here on Tuesday.
Australia made two changes in their playing eleven, bring in Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.
England did not make any changes to the team that lost to Sri Lanka.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.
England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
