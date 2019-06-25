Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst

has emerged as the



top ranking state in terms of overall health performance, while is the worst, according to the second health index launched by Niti Aayog.

The second round of the health index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

According to a report by the government think tank, and have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

The health index is a composite measure of States and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes.

Among larger states, Haryana, and were the top three states in terms of incremental performances, according to the report.

In February 2018, the first round of the health index was released, which measured the annual and incremental performances of States and UTs for period 2014-15(base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the with technical assistance from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)