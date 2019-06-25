UK F-35 fighters fly missions from Cyprus over Syria, Iraq

Britain's says the country's most advanced military aircraft, the Lightning F-35B, has flown its first missions over and as part of the ongoing operations against the Islamic State group.

A statement released Tuesday quoted as saying that the jets' first operational mission from a British air base in where they have been undergoing training since May 21 is "a significant step into the future for the U.K."



British military officials had said there were no plans for the to conduct combat missions during their stay at RAF Akrotiri.

But it was decided that they were ready to make their operational debut because of their "exceptional performance." Officials said the didn't fire any weapons when flying alongside jets.

