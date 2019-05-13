England spearhead Anderson suffers knee injury

England spearhead could be in for a "painful few days" according to after suffering a while on county duty.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, was hit on the inside of his by a drive from during Lancashire's four-wicket defeat by champions Hampshire in a One-Day Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Anderson left the field at and will now require further medical assessment on Monday.

"It is a nasty blow in a painful area," said

"We don't know but we think that it will be a that will settle down in the next few days.

"The physio will see him in the morning and he walked off there."



Chapple, himself a former Lancashire paceman, added: "It is a difficult area. As soon as there is any swelling in there it will restrict your movement and limit your strength. I imagine it will be painful for a few days."



Anderson's tally of 575 Test wickets is the most by any fast bowler in history, with only the spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), (708) and (619) ahead of him.

As Anderson no longer plays one-day international this will have no bearing on tournament hosts England's squad for the upcoming 50-over

And there ought to be plenty of time for Anderson to recover before England's bid to regain the Ashes starts with the first Test against at commencing on August 1.

The England cornerstone broke great Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets, the previous best by a fast bowler, when he sealed a 118-run win over at



The Oval in September -- a victory that completed a 4-1 series win.

