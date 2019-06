England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in match between England and in on Monday.

Pakistan:



Imam-ul-Haq c Woakes b Ali 44



Fakhar Zaman st Buttler b Ali 36c Woakes b Ali 63c Woakes b Wood 84c and b Woakes 55c Bairstow b Wood 14Shoaib Malik c Morgan b Woakes 8c Root b Woakes 4not out 10Shadab Khan not out 10Extras (b1, lb8, w11) 20Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 348Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Zaman), 2-111 (Imam), 3-199 (Babar), 4-279 (Hafeez), 5-311 (Asif), 6-319 (Sarfaraz), 7-325 (Riaz), 8-337 (Malik).

Bowling: Woakes 8-1-71-3 (2w), 10-0-79-0 (4w), Ali 10-0-50-3, Wood 10-0-53-2 (2w), Stokes 7-0-43-0, Rashid 5-0-43-0 (1w).

