England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup scoreboard

AFP  |  Nottingham (United Kingdom) 

First innings scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday.

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq c Woakes b Ali 44


Fakhar Zaman st Buttler b Ali 36

Babar Azam c Woakes b Ali 63

Mohammad Hafeez c Woakes b Wood 84

Sarfaraz Ahmed c and b Woakes 55

Asif Ali c Bairstow b Wood 14

Shoaib Malik c Morgan b Woakes 8

Wahab Riaz c Root b Woakes 4

Hasan Ali not out 10

Shadab Khan not out 10

Extras (b1, lb8, w11) 20

Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 348

Fall of wickets: 1-82 (Zaman), 2-111 (Imam), 3-199 (Babar), 4-279 (Hafeez), 5-311 (Asif), 6-319 (Sarfaraz), 7-325 (Riaz), 8-337 (Malik).

Bowling: Woakes 8-1-71-3 (2w), Archer 10-0-79-0 (4w), Ali 10-0-50-3, Wood 10-0-53-2 (2w), Stokes 7-0-43-0, Rashid 5-0-43-0 (1w).

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 19:10 IST

