Haryana's Narnaul records 47.2 C temp

Haryana's town recorded a maximum of 47.2 degrees Celsius on Monday as heatwave conditions persisted in most parts of the state and

The in was five degrees above normal, the meteorological department said.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar sweltered at a high of 45 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

However, people in Karnal and Ambala got a respite from the heatwave conditions as the maximum temperatures dropped to 36 degrees and 38.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a near normal maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, close to the normal limits.

In Punjab, braved a hot day at 42.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius. Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 39.2 degress Celsius.

As per the meteorological department forecast, many places in the two states could get respite from the ongoing conditions over the next few days.

