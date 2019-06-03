Britain's Ineos to invest USD 2 billion in Saudi plants

British is investing USD 2 billion to build three plants in Saudi Arabia, as western companies appear to be shedding their reluctance to do business with the kingdom following the killing of by Saudi agents in last year.

Global outcry over the killing of Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Mohammed bin Salman, prompted leading Western CEOs and officials to back out of the prince's flagship investment forum in October.

The US has blocked about USD 2 billion in arms sales to in the past year, although the is trying to work around to supply arms to the kingdom.

The new Saudi plants are part of a partnership with and France's Total.

