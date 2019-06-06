Ensure big drains are desilted in city, Delhi BJP writes to EPCA

BJP legislators Thursday demanded the Supreme Court-mandated Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority to take urgent action to ensure desilting of drains in the city to prevent water-logging in the coming rainy season.

The MLAs submitted their report on desilting of drains maintained by the government's PWD and at the EPCA office here.

"The delegation demanded urgent action to prevent flooding of roads and colonies, traffic jams due to water logging in the monsoon. The MLAs also demanded that the report should be sent to the (NGT) and the for urgent intervention in public interest," said Vijender Gupta, of Opposition in

After an inspection of big drains in some parts of Trans area, the BJP MLAs on Wednesday, claimed that many of them were not desilted even though they were supposed to be cleaned by June 15.

