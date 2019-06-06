JUST IN
Ensure big drains are desilted in city, Delhi BJP writes to EPCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP legislators Thursday demanded the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority to take urgent action to ensure desilting of major drains in the city to prevent water-logging in the coming rainy season.

The MLAs submitted their report on desilting of drains maintained by the Delhi government's PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department at the EPCA office here.

"The delegation demanded urgent action to prevent flooding of Delhi roads and colonies, traffic jams due to water logging in the monsoon. The MLAs also demanded that the report should be sent to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Delhi government for urgent intervention in public interest," said Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

After an inspection of big drains in some parts of Trans Yamuna area, the BJP MLAs on Wednesday, claimed that many of them were not desilted even though they were supposed to be cleaned by June 15.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 20:55 IST

