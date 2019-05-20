Ensure no illegal camping takes place on banks of Ganga: NGT

The National Green (NGT) has directed the government to ensure that no illegal camping takes place on the banks of and its tributaries.

A bench headed by Justice directed the Board to prohibit discharge of any sewage or industrial effluents either directly into the river or its tributaries.

It warned that any failure must result in deterrent compensation being recovered from the persons/authorities responsible for discharge of untreated sewage/effluents into the river.

"Such compensation must be deterrent and adequate to recover the cost of restoration. This is necessary to ensure that polluting of is no longer a profitable activity. Repeated directions of the and this in the last 34 years should not remain on paper. The committee constituted by the may identify persons responsible for failure, including the officers and authorities of the state government," the bench said.

The directed that wherever sewage treatment plants are non-compliant, stringent action must be taken and every polluting activity must be stopped till adequate remedial steps are taken.

The (NMCG) may ensure compliance with regard to prevention and removal of encroachments, maintenance of e-flows, afforestation and setting up of bio-diversity parks, ground water regulation, sand mining regulation, it said.

"The state of may ensure that no illegal camping takes place on the banks of and its tributaries. We may make specific mention of alleged illegal camping at Piyani village in District Pauri Garhwal towards Neelkanth road. Policy of may be clearly spelt out by the state of Uttarakhand," the tribunal said.

"We are surprised at the attitude of the Board and the NMCG which is in violation of orders of this tribunal and the mandate of law. Officers concerned of the UPPCB and the NMCG are liable to be proceeded against by way of coercive measures.

"Accordingly, we overrule the views of the UPPCB and the NMCG and upheld the view of CPCB and direct immediate closure of all the polluting discharges by such industries into Ganga or its tributaries. Compliance of this direction may be ensured by the UPPCB. The Member of the UPPCB may remain present in person before this tribunal on the next date along with compliance report and explanation for violating the directions of this tribunal," it said.

Action may be taken against any individual or establishment discharging pollutants in the drains or river by closure of such activity, prosecution and recovery of deterrent compensation which is adequate to meet the cost of restoration, the tribunal said.

It also directed the UP government to provide requisite funds to the Board (CPCB) for remediation of chromium dumps at dehat, Khanpur and Rakhi Mandi and ensure proper from the Narora barrage.

The tribunal's order came while perusing a report filed by Justice U C Dhyani which said that some sewage treatment plants are still under construction and at some important locations are non-compliant.

The green panel had appointed former Justice Dhyani as to oversee rejuvenation work of the

The green panel has divided the work of cleaning the river in different segments Gomukh to Haridwar (Phase-I), Haridwar to Unnao (termed as segment B of Phase-I), Unnao to border of Uttar Pradesh, border of to border of and border of to

