4 Nigerian nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the police arrested four Nigerian nationals with cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh in suburban Goregaon, an said Monday.

The arrests and seizure were made by an ANC patrolling unit near the old check-post on Aarey Road late Sunday night, an said.

"Police teams spotted a taxi carrying four Nigerian nationals and brought it to a halt, on the basis of suspicion, after tailing it for some distance. The four persons were searched and we recovered 40 grams of cocaine worth about Rs 2.4 lakh in the illicit market," he added.

The identified the four as Paul Anayau Osinakachi (31), Okichiku Obanna Matince (35), Godswil Dike Chitachi (27) and (26), adding that all have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

