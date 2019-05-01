Eric Schmidt leaves Google board, ending an era

Google-parent said Tuesday that Eric Schmidt, who was of the for a decade, will leave the board in June.

Schmidt, who turned 64 this month, stepped down as of the board at the start of last year, remaining a member but shifting to a role as a

will not seek re-election to the board when his term expires in June, but will continue to advise on technical matters, according to

"Eric has made an extraordinary contribution to and Alphabet as CEO, chairman, and board member," board said in a statement.

"We are extremely grateful for his guidance and leadership over many years."



was on the board for more than 18 years, joining in March 2001. He was executive of from the middle of that same year until March 2011.

founders and recruited the proven as executive in 2001, bringing a mature hand to the helm of the then three-year-old company.

Schmidt, Page and Brin were considered a power triumvirate in control of Google. Page replaced as a decade later.

Google unveiled a surprise corporate overhaul in 2015, forming a new parent company dubbed Alphabet to include and a handful of independent

Page became chief executive at Alphabet, a holding company for the tech giant's and "other bets" such self-driving car unit and Google Fiber

was promoted to chief of Google.

Schmidt was at Google's helm during pivotal years during which it grew into an and search juggernaut, the company name becoming a verb in the process.

When stepping down as of the board, Schmidt said he intended to spend more time on philanthropic, scientific and

His net worth was estimated to be around USD 14 billion by Forbes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)