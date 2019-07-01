Escorts tractor sales down 10 pc at 8,960 units in June

Farm equipment major Escorts Monday reported a 10.2 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 8,960 units in June as against 9,983 units in the same month of 2018.

Domestic tractor sales were at 8,648 units as compared to 9,758 units in the year-ago month, down 11.4 per cent, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Exports during the month stood at 312 units as against 225 units in the same period last year, up 38.7 per cent, it said.

