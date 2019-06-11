Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together

and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, are blessed with a baby girl, their second child together.

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.

"Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine," Esha posted on

She also shared a photo of and wrote, "I'm being promoted to big sister."



Esha, daughter of veteran and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012.

