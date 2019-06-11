JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

House resolution would make it easier to enforce subpoenas

Yasho Industries adds 2,500 tonne/yr capacity in Gujarat plant
Business Standard

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child together

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Actor Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, are blessed with a baby girl, their second child together.

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.

"Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine," Esha posted on Instagram.

She also shared a photo of Radhya and wrote, "I'm being promoted to big sister."

Esha, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU