Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by 0.10 pc for various tenors

State-owned of Commerce (OBC) has cuts the of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 0.10 per cent for various tenors with effect from Tuesday.

"This is to inform that the has revised MCLR for different tenors with effect from June 11," the said in a regulatory filing.

MCLR for one-month loan and 6-month tenor has been reduced by 0.10 per cent to 8.35 per cent and 8.60 per cent, respectively.

Earlier, MCLR for one-month loan and 6-month tenor was 8.45 per cent and 8.70 per cent respectively.

Likewise, for one-year tenor loans, MCLR has been decreased by 0.05 per cent to 8.70 per cent from 8.75 per cent earlier.

OBC has left MCLR for overnight and 3 month tenor unchanged at 8.30 per cent and 8.50 per cent, respectively.

The announcement came after the cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in its bi-monthly policy meeting last week, taking it down to a nine-year low since July 2010.

Banks review MCLR every month.

