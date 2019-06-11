Waugh compares Hardik with Klusener after blistering innings against Australia

Former foresees dominating the ongoing the way South African did in the 1999 edition as he feels the Indian all-rounder's clean-hitting is something that no opposing can deal with.

stroked his way to a 27-ball 48 at The Oval to help post an imposing 352 for 5 against on Sunday. then bowled out for 316 for a 36-run win.

"...it's the innings of that will send shivers down opposition spines. This guy might just be the equivalent of in the 1999 He has the ability to begin his innings like most finish, with clean hitting that no opposing can protect," Waugh wrote in his column for the ICC's official website.

The damaging play by Pandya, who hit four fours and three sixes, reminded Waugh of Klusener's fireworks in the 1999 Klusener was of the tournament 20 years ago in England for his destructive lower-order hitting that netted 281 runs at a strike rate of 122.17, a phenomenal tally in the pre-T20 days of 1999.

The left-hander's exploits powered to within one run of making the final at Lord's, but a frantic run out on the semi-final at Edgbaston resulted in Waugh's Australia securing a famous tie.

Australia went on to win by outclassing in the final.

"When they (India) get off to solid opening partnership, as they did against Australia, they then have the luxury of seeing Virat Kohli orchestrate the remainder of the innings," Waugh wrote.

Praising veteran who hit a 14-ball 27, Waugh said: "The cunning and sheer brilliance of Dhoni rarely fails to deliver and again he timed his assault on Australia to post a 350 plus target.

"Australia will be disappointed that they missed some crucial chances in the field and their was at times loose and not as disciplined as expected."



Chasing an imposing total, the Australians would have required a solid platform before launching an all-out assault in the last 15 overs.

"Australia were never quite on track to create history with and to a lesser extent struggling for their usual rhythm and control at the crease," said Waugh, one of the most successful captains of all time.

"To win against the odds everything must fall into place and the turning point came early in the innings with the run out of who looked in imperious touch and looked set for a big hundred," he said.

Despite the loss, Waugh said Australia can still feature in the semi-finals as one of half a dozen sides who have a shot at winning the tournament.

" will walk away from this match full of confidence as most of their key players did exactly what needed to be done under extreme pressure and their game plan was executed perfectly," Waugh wrote.

"Australia won't be too disappointed as they have time to dissect this loss, fine tune their process, tinker with batting orders and options and manoeuvre things around before the semi-finals come around."



Waugh feels this World Cup is still wide open with up to six teams in fray to lift the Cup at Lord's.

