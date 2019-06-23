Ethiopia PM Abiy says army chief of staff shot

Ethiopia's said Sunday that the of staff had been shot, however his condition was unknown after an evening of unrest in the Horn of nation.

Abiy took to national television dressed in military fatigues after a coup attempt in regional Amhara state, and said that had been shot, an said, but more details were not given.

The embassy issued alerts about reported gunfire in the capital Addis Ababa, and violence around Amhara's main city

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)