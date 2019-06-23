North Korean leader receives 'excellent' letter from Trump: state media

North Korean leader Un has received a personal letter of "excellent content" from Donald Trump, the agency said Sunday.

Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," Agency reported.

"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of Trump, Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," KCNA said.

The report gave no further detail about the content of the letter. Nuclear talks between and are deadlocked after a second summit between Kim and Trump broke up in in February with the two unable to reach a deal on sanctions relief and what the North might give up in return.

Before the collapse of the summit Trump had said that he and Kim had an excellent relationship, and had even "fallen in love." Kim recently played host to Chinese Xi Jinping, who wrapped up a highly symbolic visit to the nuclear-armed North on Friday.

Kim told the Chinese president that his visit was an opportunity to demonstrate "the immutability and invincibility of the DPRK- friendship before the world", KCNA said, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name.

pulled out all the stops to welcome Xi, the first Chinese president to visit in 14 years -- a period in which has carried out five nuclear tests and launched missiles capable of reaching the entire mainland.

Analysts say Xi intended to use the trip as a way of signaling to Trump his influence with Kim one week before the summit in

