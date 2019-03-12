EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist: Statement

The expanded its haven blacklist by 10 countries on Tuesday, adding the and despite the objections of powerful member states such as

The list, now 15 countries long, was first drawn up in 2017 in the wake of several scandals, including Panama Papers and LuxLeaks, that pushed the EU into doing more to fight evasion by multinationals and the rich.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)