ICC T20 Rankings: India stay put, Rahul gains a spot, Kuldeep drops a notch

Indian opener KL Rahul's two impressive knocks in the recently concluded two-match T20 series against helped him climb to fifth in the latest ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen here Tuesday.

Rahul, who made a comeback to international after a brief suspension by the BCCI for his sexist comments on a TV show, scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings.

In the bowlers' list, Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested for two T20 Internationals, dropped a place to fifth.

Pakistan's and Afghanistan's remained in top positions in batsmen and bowlers' list respectively.

(135) enjoys a 13-point lead over second-placed (122) with England remaining at third place with 121 points.

Leg-spinner has equalled his career-best third place in the latest rankings. Rashid's five wickets in the series against the have helped him gain two slots and cross the 700-point mark for the first time in his career during the series.

