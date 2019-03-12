Rwanda invites Macron to attend 25th anniversary of genocide

Rwanda, which has accused of complicity in the 1994 genocide that killed some 800,000 of its citizens, said Tuesday it had invited to attend the 25th 7.

has long insisted that supported the Hutu regime and helped train the soldiers and militiamen who carried out the killing of minority ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

" Macron has... been invited to the 25th commemoration of the 1994 genocide," Rwanda's state minister for foreign affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, told AFP.

Macron has not indicated whether he will attend the event in the Rwandan capital.

If he accepts, Macron will become only the second French to visit the country since the genocide, which still poisons relations between the two nations.

was the first to visit in February 2010, when he admitted had made "serious errors" but gave no apology.

has consistently denied any involvement in the massacre, which the UN says claimed about 800,000 lives in 100 days between April and July 1994.

In December, French judges dropped a long-running investigation into the killing of former Rwandan president in April 1994, the event that sparked the blood-letting.

The probe represented a major source of tension between the two after seven people close to President were charged in the French investigation.

Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, was killed in a missile strike on his plane near

The to lead the French probe, Jean-Louis Bruguiere, backed the theory that it was Tutsi militants from the former rebellion led by Kagame, the (FPR), who shot down the plane.

However, a in 2009 found Hutu extremists were responsible for the assassination of Habyarimana Kagame had already invited Macron to visit Rwanda, when he was in in May last year for the first visit of a Rwandan to France since 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)