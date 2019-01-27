EU reviewing concessions from Siemens and Alstom on rail deal

(Reuters) - The is reviewing last-minute changes from and aimed at winning over the regulator to the planned merger of their rail activities, EU told

Vestager, speaking at a congress of Germany's pro-business Free Democrats party in Berlin, confirmed the firms had made new concessions on the terms of the deal on Friday, but said the changes were submitted on Day 110 of the process, which was "way, way over the usual deadline."

Asked if the door was still open for a possible agreement, Vestager said, "We're looking at what was handed over to us this Friday. This is the last push, if at all possible."

Vestager declined to address any specific changes proposed by the two companies, noting the case was still under review. People familiar with the matter said last week that the EU competition watchdog would block the deal, with a decision likely on Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline.

The rail merger would create the world's second largest rail company with combined revenues of around 15 billion euros ($17 billion), roughly half the size of China's state-owned but twice the size of Canada's

French on Sunday told Inter radio there were no grounds for the to veto the proposed merger given the new concessions.

A source familiar with the matter said on Friday the had added concessions to try to allay EU antitrust concerns, including an offer to share Siemens' for 10 years instead of five in

Competition agencies in Germany, Britain, Spain, the and have warned against the deal, saying the first set of concessions fell short. unions have also criticised the deal.

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

