Pak Army ready to defend country against 'any misadventure': Gen Bajwa

Qamar Javed said on Friday the wants peace in the region but is fully prepared to defend the country against "any misadventure".

He made the remarks while speaking to Pakistani troops near Jhelum, where he went to witness a military exercise of a Brigade along the Line of Control (LoC).

The exercise was aimed at stimulating battlefield conditions to train the troops in a realistic environment. Fire of various including tanks, anti-tank weapons, multiple calibre artillery guns and PAF fighter jets was part of the exercise, according to the military's

" Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region. However we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure," said.

He asked the troops to focus on training to deter any belligerence.

