Post of vice principal to be created in all HP senior secondary schools: CM

Chief Sunday said vice principal posts will be created in all senior secondary schools and the nomenclature of post graduate teachers posted in schools will be changed to lecturers.

Speaking at the fourth regional seminar of Teachers Union (shikshak manasangh) in Gondpur Banhera, district, Thakur said notification with regard to these announcements would be issued soon.

Explaining the importance of 'value added education', the chief said, "Teachers should educate the students regarding our culture, tradition so that he or she feels proud of their rich history."



Thakur said despite being a small state, Himachal had been adjudged the best state in

The chief said teachers should check the practice of cheating among students during examinations. He said the teachers should set an example by their own conduct and character.

Further, Thakur asked the teachers to fight the menace of drug abuse among children. He said the teachers should keep an eye on the changing habits and behaviour of their students.

He announced the opening of Atal Adarsh Aavasiya Vidyalaya (residential school) at Gehra Palata in Gagret area of district.

Minister said teachers play a vital role for making our society educated and enlightened.

MLA spoke on the various developmental demands of the area. also expressed his views on the occasion.

Food and Minister Kishan Kapoor, Sarveen Chaudhary, Rural Development and Virender Kanwar, Vipin Singh Parmar, Satpal Singh Satti, Parveen Sharma, and MLA Balbir Chaudhary were also present.

