Priest arrested for 'abetting' girl's suicide

A catholic has been arrested in district of for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl, the police said Sunday.

The accused was identified as Father Prakash Damor (33).

The suicide note of the girl, who allegedly hanged herself at her house on January 4, stated that Damor was pressurising her to marry him, said of station.

"We arrested him under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Tuesday (January 15)," Chauhan said.

The accused had first met the girl at a missionary school where she was studying in Class 11, the said.

Damor was produced before a court the same day and was remanded in judicial custody.

Catholic Father Rockey Shah said the Church stands with the girl's family in their grief, but Damor was booked without proper investigation.

"We want an in-depth inquiry so that the real culprit is arrested," he said.

