EU urges internet giants to work harder fighting fake news

authorities warned Facebook, and on Tuesday that they need to work harder to combat ahead of upcoming bloc-wide

The EU's commissioners said that while the US have made some progress, they need to pick up the pace of their work fighting disinformation and if their efforts are unsatisfactory, they could face regulation.

The Commission has been turning up the heat on tech giants ahead of the elections scheduled for May, in which millions of people in 27 EU member countries will vote for 705 lawmakers in the bloc's parliament.

EU officials want to prevent the misuse of platforms by foreign groups trying to meddle in elections, and have singled out as a main source of disinformation in

Google, Facebook, and are companies that so far have signed up to a voluntary EU code of conduct on fighting disinformation. The Commission said they've made good progress removing fake accounts and limiting sites promoting disinformation.

But officials are concerned that some tools the tech companies have introduced to scrutinize political ads have not yet been rolled out to all of the EU member countries.

"A lot of these initiatives are limited to a number of member states," EU said at a press briefing.

"Let's be clear: knows no borders."



has closed fake accounts and bots as it prioritised fighting "malicious actors," but the said it wants to know more about how that will stop "persistent purveyors of disinformation" from promoting their tweets.

Twitter said it continues to "work closely with the to play our part in tackling" disinformation, including updating its fake accounts policy, improving tools to detect malicious activity, and giving users more options to report manipulation, including flagging fake accounts.

The Commission's comments come a day after said it's tightening up requirements for EU political ads by requiring buyers to confirm their identities and adding them to a public archive providing detailed information on who paid for it and the kinds of people it has reached.

EU welcomed Facebook's measures but said the company needed to give European researchers better access to its data. He said it should expand efforts to work with third-party fact-checkers across the EU, up from seven member countries currently.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)