European Council president calls up Modi, discusses India-EU summit

-
ALSO READ
How the world is reacting to Boris Johnson's big UK election victory
Negotiators see 'pathway' to possible Brexit deal after latest meeting
Brexit: EU's Michel Barnier 'not optimistic' of avoiding a no-deal outcome
Task cut out for UK PM-designate Boris Johnson: Brexit in 100 days
Look West can't replace Act East
-
President of the European Council Charles Michel telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and they decided to hold the next India-EU summit in early 2020.
According to a statement posted on the prime minister's official website, Modi congratulated Michel on assumption of the office of the President of the European Council and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that India-EU partnership will be further strengthened under the leadership of Michel.
Recalling his meeting with him in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this year, Modi mentioned that India was committed to making progress on issues of mutual interest, including Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), connectivity partnership, Europol, Euroatom, counter-terrorism and climate change.
"Both the leaders agreed to hold the next India-EU summit at an early opportunity next year in Brussels. Dates in this regard will be decided through diplomatic channels," the statement added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU