Shah on Sunday sounded the election bugle here and said the party would ensure that every illegal immigrant from to is thrown out of the country, following the model.

Addressing a ' Sammelan', the spoke about various issues, including the resolve of the to fight militancy saying "the BJP government has zero-tolerance on terrorism".

He also talked about discrimination of Ladakh and Jammu divisions by the previous regimes and said "chowkidar", in an apparent reference to Narendra Modi, ensured that funds meant for these regions are spent for development.

"Previous dynastic governments of Congress, the National Conference and the PDP were more bothered about their own development but ever since the BJP took over, we ensured that every single penny reaches common people," Shah said.

Asserting that the place where Syama sacrificed his life, it "belongs to us", Shah referred to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and said "their sacrifice will not go in vain".

"The has authorised security forces to take any punitive action they think fit against perpetrators of terrorism," he said.

Mookerjee was arrested upon entering on May 11, 1953 to protest against granting special status to He died during his detention in June 1953 after suffering a

Referring to the National Register of Citizens in Assam, the said his party would carry out a similar exercise from Kashmir to to ensure that every illegal immigrant is thrown out of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)