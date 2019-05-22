FinMin starts meeting with industry bodies in run-up to 2019-20 budget

The has begun the pre- consultation exercise with industry bodies in the run-up to the full for the current financial year to be unveiled by the new government sometime in July.

officials met the representatives of industry body (SIAM) on Wednesday and would hold similar consultation meetings with other key chambers, including CII, next week.

Following the tradition, the government had on February 1 unveiled interim for 2019-20 in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The final Budget for the fiscal is likely to be tabled in July after formation of the new government.

The ministry has already met the representatives of other ministries and government departments as part of the Budget making exercise.

According to sources, SIAM made a presentation to the government and has suggested measures to boost the auto sector which has been witnessing demand slowdown, especially in the passenger vehicle segment, for over 10 months now.

Industry chambers are also likely to suggest fiscal and non-fiscal measures to boost growth which slipped to five-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in October-December 2018.

The (CSO), which releases the national account data, too had in February revised downwards the growth estimate for 2018-19 fiscal to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent. The 7 per cent growth is the lowest in 5 years.

In 2013-14, the growth was 6.4 per cent, in 2014-15, it was 7.4 per cent, 8.2 per cent in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

After the last in 2014, had presented the full budget for 2014-15 fiscal on July 10, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)